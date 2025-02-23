The police and Defense Ministry foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband into the Gaza Strip through the Erez Crossing.

In a joint operation, the Defense Ministry's Land Crossing Authority and Lahav 433's Monetary Crime-Fighting Unit found a truck that was approved to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip but was found to carrying contraband.

An inspection of the truck's contents turned up 650 smartphones, dozens of SIM cards, three projectors, and various spare parts for vehicles.

The items were concealed in a way that was meant to hide them from the enforcement authorities but were noticed during the security inspection.

The truck driver, a resident of Israel, was arrested at the scene and taken for questioning by Lahav 433.