The families of captivity survivors Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who were released yesterday from Hamas' hell, delivered their first statement to the media on Sunday from Ichilov Hospital.

Sha'aban al-Sayed, father of captivity survivor Hisham al-Sayed, stated: "We want to thank the negotiating team, especially the Prime Minister who was consistently effective and tried to bring back the hostages. I hope he will continue this current process to bring back the last hostage without waiting for various stages.

He added: "We want to thank President Trump who gave us strong backing, we want to thank him and his administration."

Sha'aban, a Muslim Bedioun, attacked the Hamas terror organization: "Yesterday Hisham came to us. We saw Hamas making spins and cheap politics on the back of a mentally ill person. According to Islam, this is a person who isn't held accountable for sins.

"We want the Arab world to consider what it says about murdering and kidnapping people from their workplaces? People wearing traditional Bedouin clothing?"

He revealed his concerns before his son's return: "When we received Hisham, we were worried about receiving him not walking, and when we saw him coming out of Gaza into the Red Cross vehicle, we were happy to see him walking. We were happy to start hugging him but I saw that I was embracing something that wasn't human. He looks human but isn't human. He can't speak, has no voice, has no memory of anything. It simply gives the feeling that he wasn't with humans. From here I call on all negotiators to hurry and bring everyone back because it's very important."

Ilan Mengistu, brother of captivity survivor Avera Mengistu, stated: "After a decade of kidnapping and captivity in inhuman conditions - our beloved Avera has returned home to us. I cannot describe in words what the heart feels. At these moments, our hearts are filled with deep gratitude to the Creator for the miracle that happened to us. Today we received a gift more precious than gold - we received new life. Avera's return to our embrace is a moment of hope and happiness, a ray of light and comfort within the pain and suffering we've all experienced since October 7th.

"You've returned to us, my brother, and we are endlessly happy. But we are also aware that the road ahead is long. Recovery from captivity is a complex and difficult process, requiring time, patience, and support. We promise you that we will do everything to help you recover, return to life, and find your place again. We are here for you, always."

Mengistu added: "I want to address the families of the hostages and the fallen and tell you: our hearts are with you. Only we can understand the feelings of loss, uncertainty, and longing. There are no words that can comfort you, no words that can ease your suffering. But we are here, beside you, embracing you and wanting to say: keep hope. You have no option to give up.

"Don't let the beautiful pictures of those returning from captivity mislead you - behind the momentary smile and joy lie irreversible mental and physical scars."