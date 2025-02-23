Yarden Bibas, Dana Siton Silberman and the entire family issued a statement to the public, after receiving the horrific news that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir had been brutally murdered in Hamas captivity, “During these painful and difficult days, there are no words to describe the level of gratitude that we feel towards all of you. The warm embrace, the love and the strength that you have sent us from all over Israel and the world strengthen us and accompany us during these moments of crisis. We sense the open hearts, the enormous embrace, your pain alongside our pain – which we don’t take for granted.”

“This Wednesday we will accompany Shiri, Kfir and Ariel on their final journey. We are aware that many of you want to be there, to pay your respects, to express your love and to say your goodbyes together with us,” they added. “However, in order to enable the family to say their goodbyes in the most personal and intimate way, and due to space limitations, the funeral ceremony itself will only be for members of the family and close friends.”

“Nonetheless, it is important for us to make it possible for whoever wishes to pay their respects and be a part of this moment to do so. Therefore, the route of the funeral procession will be published in order to enable anyone that wishes to do so to accompany our loved ones on their final journey. In addition, we are working to livestream the eulogies ceremony and will provide further details shortly,” they said.

Yarden, Dana and the family concluded their statement with great love and gratitude, “thanking you all from the bottom of our hearts – for the love, for the embrace, for the tears that we have all shed. We don’t have sufficient words to express our appreciation for all that you have given us at this time. Please respect our choice to say our goodbyes during these final moments in the way that is right for us. The knowledge that you are with us, that your hearts are beating alongside ours, strengthens us with every breath.