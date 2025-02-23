Aharon Rabi, the grandfather of Eliya Cohen, who returned from Hamas captivity on Saturday after over 500 days, recited the Havdalah prayer at the end of Shabbat at the hospital, surrounded by the released hostages and their families.

In an interview with Radio Kol Barama, he shared the emotional reunion with his grandson, the hardships he went through in captivity, and his strengthened faith.

"Since the moment he was released I've been emotional, we got Eliya after nearly a year and a half - 505 days. I prayed all the time, morning, afternoon, and evening, we went to rabbis, and thank G-d the prayers were answered," he recounted.

Rabi, who led the Havdalah ceremony for his grandson and the other returnees, recounted the emotional load that burst during the ceremony.

"When I made Havdalah, something inside me broke. For 505 days, we were without Eliya, and I wasn't the same Aharon. Every word I said, I said with a full heart, with full intention. It was important to me to make him happy, and he was happy, thank G-d."

When asked what his grandson had told him about the difficult time in Gaza, Rabi replied with undisguised pain. "Eliya recounted that they were tied in chains, that they didn't have what to eat, that they were always in the dark - no sun, no light. Sometimes they would be treated slightly better; sometimes worse, it would always change."

Asked if someone tended to Omer's wounds sustained when he was shot in the leg while in captivity, he answered: "There was a doctor there, but no one really cared for him. Hamas sent medications but didn't give them to the hostages. Now at the hospital, they're treating him as needed, thank G-d."

He spoke about his grandson's medical condition: "He's very skinny, he lost 20 kg (44 lbs), but his mind works, he recognizes everyone, smiles, and laughs. He only walks with a slight limp because of the leg wound, but with G-d's help, he will recover very quickly."

He added that one of the moments that most moved him was when his grandson recited the blessing on food. "They gave him some cake, and he recited the blessing next to me. That's a moment that I can't explain in words. After almost a year and a half - to hear his voice reciting a blessing, it's a miracle."

Rabi said that is sure his grandson became closer to the faith during his captivity. "We are a religious family, but I'm sure his faith got even stronger. I believe he will keep Shabbat, will attend Torah classes, and pray three times a day."

"The next Shabbat will be special. We are planning a meal of thanksgiving in Jerusalem, there will be a kiddush, treats, everyone's invited."