In an emotional and deeply personal interview, Professor Jonathan Dekel Chen, father of Sagui Dekel Chen, shared his experiences and reflections on his son's release from Hamas captivity after nearly 500 days. Speaking with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Prof. Dekel Chen described the overwhelming joy of reuniting with his son and the challenges that lie ahead as Sagui recovers from his harrowing ordeal.

"He's home with us, he's safe," said Prof. Dekel Chen, expressing his relief and happiness. Sagui has reunited with his beautiful wife and three daughters—one of whom he had never met before his release. The moment was filled with indescribable joy, as he finally held his youngest child for the first time. "I don't know a word in the English language that completely captures the joy we are all feeling with his return," he added.

While Sagui is safe, his time in captivity has taken a toll on him. Wounded during the October 7th massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz, he endured nearly 500 days of malnutrition, lack of medical care, and horrific conditions, as well as the threat of death from his captors, and friendly fire. "He's strong, obviously. He survived these horrors, and it's just a matter of time before he recovers fully," said his father with hope.

Prof. Dekel Chen recounted the first time he saw his son after his release. "We met him about an hour, perhaps an hour and a half after that horrific propaganda ceremony staged by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Khan Younis." He described two unforgettable moments: the "hug of rebirth" between Sagui and his wife, and the instant he looked into his son’s eyes. "Since he was a little boy, Sagui speaks with his eyes. Once I saw those eyes, I knew—this was my thirty-six-year old son, and he was going to be okay."

Reintegration into normal life is a delicate process for Sagui. "He lost 500 days of his life—intense days—knowing nothing about what had happened in Israel. He was in a complete information vacuum, as most of the hostages who were held in the tunnels were," Prof. Dekel Chen explained. There is much for him to catch up on, with the family and the devastation suffered by Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was ground zero for the October 7th massacre.

While the family is overjoyed, they also have to face painful realities. The loss of friends and neighbors weighs heavily on them. "On Tuesday, we will attend the funeral of Oded Lifshitz, a great-grandfather murdered by Hamas in captivity. And the young Bibas family—Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir—were murdered shortly after Sagui was taken hostage. Their bodies were only returned yesterday," he said somberly of the people who were part of Sagui’s life on the kibbutz, “Shiri was a year or two younger than Sagui, but they have been friends forever. Oded Lifshitz has been my friend and a fellow kibbutz member for 45 years.”

Prof. Dekel Chen, who has been active on the global stage advocating for his son's release, spoke about the diplomatic efforts involved. "This deal has been on the table at least since the end of May, announced by President Biden and developed together with Prime Minister Netanyahu. History will judge why it has taken so long to reach this point."

He credited the change in the US administration for shifting the negotiations. "The election of Donald Trump changed everything—not the framework of the agreement, which remains almost identical—but the force, energy, and insistence applied by the Trump team made all the difference. Their pressure on Hamas, Israel, and intermediaries has been consistent since shortly after the election."

Looking ahead, he expressed hope that continued pressure would lead to the release of all hostages. "The healing of Israeli society can only truly begin once all hostages are home."

Despite the horrors of captivity, Sagui’s resilience shines through. For now, the family focuses on cherishing every moment of his return. "Right now, we are simply taking in the joy of having him back, seeing him with his three little girls. The pain and sorrow are there, but they cannot overshadow the beauty of this moment."