Dear Friend,

Rochel and Isaac never imagined that their lives would take a violent turn when they took their 3-year-old Brachi to the doctor.

They expected to get a prescription, maybe a blood work-up. But they were sent for urgent tests, leading to the devastating news: Little Brachi has a rare form of cancer – myeloid leukemia.

The treatments failed, and Brachi’s condition is deteriorating. But then, a glimmer of hope appeared—a groundbreaking trial in Michigan, offering promising results for young children like her.

Sadly, Brachi's parents have no resources to fly her to the USA, much less to pay for this advanced treatment.

Brokenhearted, they are turning to you! Help Rochel and Isaac save their sweet little girl – they cannot do it without your help!

