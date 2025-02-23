Micah Avni, whose father, the late Richard Lakin, was murdered in a terrorist attack on a Jerusalem bus, responded to the possibility that the terrorist who murdered his father will soon be released as part of the release of 600 terrorists, a release that has been delayed by government order in light of the humiliation rituals Hamas has engaged in with every hostage release over the last month.

"My father was murdered in the attack because he was Jewish, because he was Israeli. Now, his murderer is one of the 600 terrorists whose release is delayed. My father immigrated to Israel from the United States. He lacked nothing there. He immigrated because he was Jewish—and was murdered here because he was Jewish. His murderer was supposed to be released. Back to celebrating. Back to living. Maybe even to plan the next murder," Avni said.

He added, "Today, when his name appears on the lists, my heart breaks. It's not just injustice—it's as if my father is being murdered all over again. As if our pain, that of the bereaved families, is being erased, and his memory is being given up."

"I ask myself, and I ask you—what kind of country do we want to be? A country that protects its citizens, or a country that releases the murderers of its sons?" Avni wondered.