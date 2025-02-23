A police officer was killed in a Pennsylvania hospital last night (Saturday) during a hostage situation in which five more people were injured.

Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz entered UPMC Memorial Hospital in York with a rifle and took hospital staff hostage.

Police forces called to the scene exchanged fire with him during which a police officer was killed and five other people who were taken hostage were injured. After a prolonged gunfight, the attacker was eliminated.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Archangel-Ortiz went directly to the hospital's emergency room. A few days before carrying out his plot, he called the emergency room and asked medical questions for another patient.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said that he met with the parents of the slain police officer and with the wounded officers.

“Their willingness to run toward danger helped save the lives of others,” Shapiro wrote on X. “I’m grateful to them and all law enforcement who answered the call today in York.”