





In 2002, a Muslim terrorist got as close as he could to the children at a Bar Mitzvah on a Sabbath in Jerusalem before he blew up. The dead included the Nehmad family, both parents and two of their daughters, 3 year old Liran and 7 year old Shiraz along with their 18 month old cousin, Oriah and her 12 old brother who had been sent by his father to get the car keys.









In 2004, Muslim terrorists massacred the Hatuel family, 2-year-old Meirav, shot in the head while in her car seat, 7-year-old Roni, 9-year-old Hadar, and 11-year-old Hila, along with their mother who was eight months pregnant with a never to be born baby boy.





In 2011, Muslim terrorists with the PFLP, a terrorist group active on American campuses, broke into the Fogel home on Shabbat, partially decapitated 3-month-old Hadas in her crib, stabbed 4-year-old Elad in the heart and killed 11-year-old Yoav. Two other children survived by hiding.

Hamas demanded and secured the release of the terrorists as part of the Biden-Witkoff hostage deal.









Hezbollah had demanded the release of Samir Kuntar who had smashed in the head of Einat Hanar, a 4-year-old girl, against a rock with his rifle butt. On his release, Iran's government and Hezbollah honored him, the PLO praised him as an “authentic role model” and Al Jazeera's Beirut office chief threw him a party and called him a pan-Arab hero.



Muslim terrorists did not murder these children as collateral damage. Killing children is the point.





In 2001, a Hamas terrorist attack on a Jerusalem pizza place saw "people – babies – thrown through the window and covered with blood" and survivors described “wading through bodies, including the bodies of children”.





“The worst thing I saw, which I think will haunt me all my life, is a baby that was sitting in a stroller outside a shop and was dead,” another eyewitness related. “After the explosion, the baby’s mother came out of the store and started screaming hysterically.”





One of the Hamas terrorists involved in the attack said, “We have to send them a message that their children are not safe.”





Another of the Hamas terrorists involved in the attack described her reaction while riding on a Muslim bus. “While I was on the bus and everybody was congratulating one another, they said

on the radio that there had been a martyrdom attack at the Sbarro restaurant, and that three people were killed. I admit that I was a bit disappointed, because I had hoped for a larger toll. Yet when they said ‘three dead,’ I said: ‘Allah be praised.’”





“Two minutes later, they said on the radio that the number had increased to five. I wanted to hide my smile, but I just couldn’t. Allah be praised, it was great. As the number of dead kept increasing, the passengers were applauding.”





The killing of Jewish children by Muslim terrorists predated the rebirth of Israel.





Almost 100 years ago, during the 1929 Hebron Massacre before there was even an Israel, Muslim mobs wiped out the Jewish community. The dead included children like Menachem Segal, 3, whose mother held him in her arms and begged the Muslim mob not to kill him. Menachem was stabbed in the head and his mothers's fingers were cut off.

Why kill children?

“It is allowed for us to kill their women and children, even if that were to cause us to miss taking them as wealth (slaves), due to its breaking the hearts of the enemy.” Saudi Sheikh Ibn Uthaymin explained in a fatwa.





This was the Islamic fatwa Hamas was following in its celebration of its murder of children.

But the killing of children is the ultimate expression of the Islamic genocidal goal in Gaza. Peace was always a lie. The invading Islamic population was there to wipe out the Jews. Completely.



And not just the Jews.

Not long before the handover of the bodies of the Bibas children, a 2-year-old girl and her mother became the latest victims of the Muslim terrorist attack in Munich, Germany.





Last month the Muslim terrorist who stabbed eight little girls at a dance class in the UK, three of them fatally, pleaded guilty. One six-year-old girl was stabbed 122 times and another 85 times. The warrior of Allah stabbed the little girls while they ran for their lives.





“It's a good thing those children are dead, I'm so glad, I'm so happy,” he told authorities.





In Russia, Israel and Nigeria, Muslim terrorists have attacked schools and taken children hostage. They do this because Islam is in a war of extermination with the world.





Like all monsters, it preys on the weak, killing our children to wipe us out and replace us.





At the remains of the bodies of the Bibas children, the Chief Rabbi prayed, “O God, do not be silent.” We cannot know what G-d will do, but we are the ones who must not remain silent.