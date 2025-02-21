A few hours after the failed attempt to bomb several buses in Bat Yam, left-wing activists gathered at Tapuach Junction in Samaria on Friday to protest what they termed as 'Jewish terror.'

Former MK Tzvi Succot, who was passing by and saw the activists, confronted them harshly. "Listen, you are a bunch of sick people,' he said. 'On the morning when buses in Israel could have exploded, Hamas returns bodies, and this is what you choose to do? This is your priority for today?"

"You are a group of sick individuals, standing here with Arabs, holding signs against Jewish terror, while they send terrorists across the country to try and blow up hundreds of Israelis, trying to kill you, don’t you feel ashamed? You’re a group of lunatics."

After the incident, Succot wrote: "There are no sicker people in Israel than Jews standing this morning with kaffiyehs on their heads alongside Arabs at Tapuach Junction, holding signs saying 'stop Jewish terror' and shouting that we killed a thousand children in Gaza. They have a disease with no cure."