Daivd Schwartz Hy"d's one year memorial service, azkara, in Elazar, Gush Etzion, where he grew up, was attended by many hundreds. Arutz Sheva received permission from the family to post these words in his memory. We apoligize for the spacing problems which were caused by computer issues. On the one year Azkara of my son-in-law David Schwartz Z”L, H”YD, טבת ז"כ I hope my words will be lichvod, in honor of: Meital, Sara and Yair, David’s sisters and brothers, and most of all David More than a year has passed, both on the secular and Hebrew calendar. We measure time in years. We measure progress or change in years. On holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, we look back and think about what we accomplished from one year to the next. So…..how have we changed or moved forward, since you’ve been gone, David? In my mind, this past year is divided into two categories- change which occurred that you knew about, were part of, dreamed about and foresaw, haroeh et hanolad, and change that you could never have foreseen or imagined or know about in your lifetime. There are events and milestones that you and Meital anticipated and looked forward to. Shira had a baby girl, Kineret had a baby boy, Ariel and Noa got married,Ayelet and Elazar got married, Max and Yotal and Ellian and Yonatan got engaged and are soon to be wed. Ziv grew even bigger and taller. Yudi graduated high school and is studying in Yeshiva- making your childhood home quieter than usual. Your Mom’s book יצחק תולדות אלה was published and her career took a new turn as you advocated for her. Meital finished her first degree in Food Science at the Faculta with great success. This all happened, as you might have imagined and dreamed, and even though you wouldn’t see these accomplishments with your own eyes, you had a part in them because you shared in the joy of the anticipation of these events and milestones. Then there were the things you couldn’thave known about and would never have imagined would occur. All the hostages are not yet home. 1000’s of mefunim are still not back home in the north or south.The list of fallen soldiers grew and alongside that the amount of broken families. The war’s true end is yet to be known. In order to comfort us the first three months of the war, you promised us that the war would end soon. As fast as it started it will end, just like that. You’ll see. Yihiyeh beseder, hakol bidei shamayim, everything will be fine, it is in G-d's Hands.. And now we are left wonderingand approximating what you would have said and thought and done and felt. On a more personaland private level, but with no less heartache and sorrow, are the things that would Never have happened if you were alive, the things which should not have happened, the things for which we shake our heads in disbelief and say “Why am I evendoing this? How did we get here?” Meital moved out of your cozy first apartment in Rechovot to an apartment in Tel Aviv close to university so she could continue her second degree there. With this move your cousins and friends also found themselves leaving Rechovot, a place where you planned to build your family and community for at least several more years. Joseph has delivered your weekly divrei Torah on the parsha to 1000s of readers in English, Hebrew and French! We always thought you had a bit of French in you anyhow.Your name is inscribed on a Leket truck, a bomb shelter, a Yad Sarah אירוח יחידת, on bumper stickers and bracelets and Meilimof Sifrei Torah. But instead of your name’s engraving being a dedication- lichvod David- they are le’zecher, in memory of, David. These things would have Neverhappened. Or they would have happened on different terms. They happened against our will -so to speak- and without your guidance, input and enthusiasm. And even though they aren’t bad things – they were Not Supposed to be. Against our will, our lives have changed in so many ways. And I guess, I’ve been told, or have heard from countless other bereaved families, that what we do from here on forwardis in our hands. How we react,how we respond to what happened to you David, is up to us. In fact, you gave us the framework and perspective on how to respond- from your oft quoted maamar chazal- hakol bidei shamayim chutz meyirat shamayim, everything is in the Hands of Heaven, which appears in many of your divrei torah and was one of the psukim posted above your bed. I never fully grasped what this pasuk means, but one explanation found in the Rambam is that while our nature or DNA is prescribed by God, we still have the free will and free choice to decide whether or not to be a tzadik or rasha, or to do mizvot and good deeds or not. And so it is indeed up to us to figure out what to do now.

Your pasuk, as I call it, is a call for action. Some people figure out right away what must be done. Others at a slower pace and in their own time. So I hope you will be forgiving with the progress some of us – I for one-have been making. Raban ben Gamliel said: "אין עושין נפשות לצדיקים דבריהם הם הם זכרונם" "One does not make memorials for the righteous; their words are their remembrance." Tzaddikim leave an enduring legacy through the wisdom, values, and deeds they impart,rather than through physical monuments or memorials. David unintentionally at that specific point in his life, while he was in his early twenties at Yeshiva, managed to memorialize himself through the divrei torah he wrote on the parsha. The book, published by his family in honor of his wedding to Meital, givesus a glimpse into his heart of hearts.He left us a treasure trove of how to live fuller and richer lives as Jews and human beings, and as Yair beautifully said, we can bring David into our lives by reading his divrei Torah and strivingt o emulate his good attributes, his midot tovot. During the course of the year Joseph and I would receive letters from members of the Parshawhats app groups sharing how profoundly relevant David’s words were to this moment in history. I quote: “having just read this week’s parsha post, with all that’s going on David’s words call out.” And “It’s hard not to read it as an autobiographical piece”. David worked to embody and live by the lessons he wrote about: How to how to live a life of Torah im dereck eretz, with yirat shamayim- fear of G-d, bitachon BaHashem - confidence in Him, anava- humility and ahavat adamlechaveiro -loving one’s fellow man. How to balancechadshanut – novelty - with Shomranut - preservation. How to be active and creative partners with Hashem to build a better world. How to sanctify G-d’s Nane, be a kiddush Hashem. Thinking and writing about my divrei preida,parting words, to you, David,is something I’ve been avoiding all year. I was not sure, I am not sure -that I can find the right words, and the right amount of words to speak about you. As Joseph said at your shloshim- there are not enough words, ein maspik milim. It’s easy to write facts and memories-and there are so many- butputting words to your emotions is impossible. Whatever I express won’t come close to what I feel. And moreover,writing down words seems limiting- summarizing someone’s life and your feelings towards them seems as if you are containing them while they are so much larger and greater than the words you speak or write. It’s especially painfulwhen the person you are writing about was so young and full of potential, someone who should have had many more years to continue writing his book of life and adding many new chapters to it. A story that was meant to be, but wasn’t. Looking back at my whats apps to you David, I remembered all the times I asked you to translateand interpret Israeli folk songs for me for my tiyulim- like Shir Haemek,and Chalom Shel Yosef. You were my resident Hebrew scholar with deep insight and understanding- and if you didn’t understand something you asked your Mom for help and got back to me in no time.And so now, with you in mind, I would like to revisit a well-known Hebrew song- which was a part of my Zionist upbringing and appears in the back of our family birkonim, blessings bookelts, among the Songs of Eretz Yisrael. By far one of the saddest songs ever written, I now realize just how poignant and relevant it is to you. ָמה ֲאָבֵרְך לו, ַּבֶּמה ְיֹבַּרְך "With what should I bless him, with what should he be blessed, this young child?" says the angel. Is a song written by Rachel Shapira after the 6 Day War for her childhood friend Eldad Krok who was killed in battle. “What blessings can I give this child, what can he be blessed with?” Asked the angel? "I will bless him with a smile as radiant as light, large seeing eyes, grasp wthin them every flower, living thing, bird,, and a heart to feel all that he sees." Indeed, David came into this world with all these gifts and blessings bestowed upon him by Hashem and his parents Sarah and Yair. And he was blessed with a smile as radiant as light In every hesped about you David, your friends, family and rabbis begin with words of admiration for your warm smile that lit up every room you walked into. As Rabbi Moshe Taragin wrote: David had an incandescent smile which never left his face, radiated instant happiness, and literally climbed into your heart.” And he was blessed with big, seeing eyes Literally and physically – you had big beautiful eyes and enviable long lashes which brushed against the lenses of your glasses- ְTo grasp within them every flower, living being, and bird And You used your eyes to embrace all the beauty, natural wonders, and fine things in life. As Shira said- David was a young man who wanted to live, who loved to live and discover everything the world had to offer him In particular, you loved flowers. You and Meital have many pictures together in fields of sunflowers and on Givat Haturmusim among the purple lupines. You tended to the plant box your friend Jordan built for you in Rechovot and found great joy in choosing flowers for Shabbat and holidays to bring to your parents in Elazar. You loved tiyulimin and out of the country -but as your siblings all teased you-especially OUT of the country. They were never sure where they would find you- Toronto,Miami, Los Angeles, Iceland, Mexico. We cherished all our family trips with you- and marveled at the excitement you exuded whenever you did something fun and daring- like jumping off cliffs into deep cold water in Colorado,or walking among the alligators in the Everglades. We laughed at the way you relished the taste of yummy shwarma or pizza or pastry-You appreciated and were grateful for all the wonderful gifts this world had to offer. And you never missed an opportunity to say thank you for even the small gifts-like a rental car from Izzie who was awed by your message to him and wrote us. Joseph and I have so many messages from you thanking us- sometimes for something we bought you: “Thank you so much for the watch, its perfect.” Or just stam- “Rosh Hashana is a good הזדמנות to thank you for everything you do for us during the year and always.” The last verse of the stanz aadds: And a heart to feel all the sights within it Most importantly, behind everything you saw with your big beautiful eyes, lay your feeling heart. Your greatest traita was your good heart. It was a heart which deeply felt the pain or simple needs of others and led you to help them. At the shloshim,Yair shared the last dvar torah he discussed with you on erev shabbat, parshat Shmot, about the greatness of leaders like Yosef and Moshe, which lies in their abilityto not just see, but actively seek out injustice or suffering, and take action to intervene and right the wrong. When you recognized a need, you jumped at the opportunity to help: Volunteering in the law clinic at Reichman University to give legal help those who couldn’t afford a lawyer,or fixing up the apartment of an elderly man in your community in Rechovot. Your Mom describes how you even arranged a meeting for her with the President of Reichman University. You saw an issue and you did what you could to fix it. As your friend Ran said: “I would laugh at you for being the handyman of the entire Schwartz family, there was not one day during your studies that you did not find time to take care of grandpa’s electricity bill, to do something small (really big) for mom, to solve the problem grandma had yesterday…because that was David, the first one we turned to, the first to help. No questions, just a problem solved.” [One of many occasions I asked if you could compose a thank you letter from me to Ziv’s teacher in Hebrew. You wrote back: “I’ll send it soon, I have a few עבודות that I need to write. I’m starting מבחנים 9 days from now (nervous face emoji)” but 20 minutes later you already sent a complete reply.] Your friend Natan, a “chaver laneshek” recalled how after a long night of walking,everyone collapsed, huddled together under the shade with all their gear, with no strengthin them to move. But when you saw Natan was in the sun, you jumped up and sprang into action: “When you saw me, you simply jumped up despite your exhaustion and took organized my gear, made sure I had a place to rest in the shade.” These are but a few examplesof your lev tov and willingness to put others' needs before your own. In the next stanza of the song, the boy has grown. “What blessings can I give this child, what can he be blessed with?” Asked the angel again. He is no longer a child. He is an adolescent, and the angel continues with the task of blessing him as he moves into the next phase of his life. "And he was blessed with legs to dance endlessly, And a soul to remember all the melodies." David, you never liked to miss a tish with the Boyaneror Gerer Chassidim or pilgrimage to Har Meronon Lag Baomer. Hassidut in particular was a spring of inspiration for you. You shared a love for hassidishe niggunim with your father and brother Yisrael Shulam Lemer, niggunei Bardichev and Motti Steimnetz,Lippa Shmeltzer. Your love for music and concerts also veered into some secularartists, perhaps because of Meital’s influence- Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes. The louder the better Meital would say. "And a hand to gather seashells on the shore..." So many metaphors come to mind here. First off are the tangible images on my camera roll or framed in our home, of you on the shore– I especially love the one of you wearing Meital’s big brimmed hat with the setting sun in the background. Next is the image of your hand collecting sea shells…Last month Joseph, Meital and I went on a tiyul to Chof Dor, and I found myself sitting on a beach made entirely of sea shells, just sorting out and hand picking the prettiest and most unique ones to display in our home. This made me think about the way you David,hand picked and gathered all the best of what Jewish culture and wisdom had to offer - from variousbatei midrash, different groups of friends and places you traveled.Your divrei torah in your weekly parsha show a harmony and balance between your Yeshivat Har Etzion education alongside your hassidishe neshama -the Sfat Emet, Chidushei HaRim, Kli Yakarand Minchat Asher. You valued diverse perspectives and believed there was something positive and inspiring to learn from various ways of thinking. Meital explained to me that in particular you admired the way in which hassidim find true joy in performing a mizva or celebrating a holiday -not out of routine or habit, but with genuine simcha and enthusiasm. Even the way you dressed reflected how you bridged worlds-Always a suit, white dress shirt and leather shoes on shabbat, but on other occasions you went Gitler style with a bright green kippa and hot pink shirt.



You befriended and sought out the value and uniqueness of people everywhere you went, particularly seeking out the wisdom of rabbis. A typical David-Rabbi encounter wentsomething like this: David sees RabbiRobinson from the Lincoln Square synagogue eatinglunch in the Gush cafeteria and unabashedly approaches him to ask if he could sit next to him and practice his English. They continue to be in touch by What’s App even up to a week before David fell. When I think aboutyourgathering sea shells at the shore, the other image which comes to mind is how you had your hand in everything. When you first started dating Meitaland your parents were still in Riverdale on sabbatical, you asked Meital’s opinion on the color of wood to choose for new doors in your house in Elazar. I was astoundedthat your parents left this most important decision to a 22 year old! And a boy for that matter! The Gitler family also learned to rely on you for so many things- fixing printers, dealing with Elitzur’sparking tickets, translations, building Ziv’s meat smoker, and making stovetop popcorn on erev shabbat. Only once you burned my pot. But only you-had the patienceat 10:30 at night, after 60 plus texts back and forth,to find and organize a driver with a bullet proof car to take me and Debbie Ziering to Hevron. You set up your whole apartment in Rechovot and were very proud of it –hanging the bookshelves and long-armed tv, and constructing a covering for the outside dryer and an awning for your car to protect it from birds. During your last week at home you hung new cabinets and mirrors. I always found comfort in knowing that Meital was in good reliable hands! The last line of the stanza states: "listening to everyone, big or small." You had an ability to truly listen and value everyone’sopinions, big or small. Yakira shared this with her school: "David always gave me the feeling that I was important, that my opinions mattered, he was ready to speak about anything anytime, and always said his true and frank opinion." And your brother Josie said

“You knew how to value people. We disagreed a lot, but you always listened to me, you came to listen. ..you asked e questions as if I was the older brother, no one else took me seriously as you did. Your love of your people, ahavat Yisrael was extraordinary. You had a rare ability to listen, learn, and connect with everyone, regardless of background or beliefs. But that didn’t mean that you shied away from being true to yourself and maintaining your opinions steadfastly. I recall a number of lively and heated debates around politics and religion that David engaged in with members of our family. None-the-less, everyone appreciated and learned from his clear and grounded perspective, and it didn’t get in the way of their close relationship and bonds. Everyone wanted to know David’s opinion about the matter– to quote David’s friend Amit,”I always wanted to learn from him. I asked him to teach me something – Torah, Mishna, Gemara, didn’t matter what.” In the third stanza of the song, the angel continuesto bless the child and adolescent as he moves into adulthood. “What blessings can I give this child, what can he be blessed with?” Asked the angel? Now thec hild is an Elem -a young man, perhaps 20 years old already. The angel bestows upon him many more special gifts and powers, but this time, the gifts are used to help the young man navigate a more complicated life, one full of challenges. You were blessed that your hands, gentle with flowers, could also understand the strength, might, power, force of steel.

Your dancing feet would learn to weather the long journeys Your singing lips would also learn the gravity of command." David who loved the good life- flowers, food, traveling, adventure-had the fortitude to rise up to hardships and challenges and take upon himself responsibilities, especially when he knew that his country and nation needed him most. He excelled as a soldierin the Handassa Kravit, combat engineering unit, advanced to company commander ,and later volunteered for the elite 551 Commando Reserve Unit, committing to weeks of intense training throughout university and married life. Rav Bazak aptly compared David to one of David Hamelech’s greatest warriors Adino Haetzani –who, midrash Chazal said, would "make himself soft like a worm"and act with gentleness and humility while studying Torah, but would “harden and strengthen himself like a tree” when he went out to war. Your mefaked in miluim Ron praised your strength and determination, your tough as nails- “ozmat haplada” when he explainedhow you took on more than the required load. You ever showed that something was hard for you nor did you ask for help. When I said you had to carry a large amount of explosives, you disagreed, but you did it and said “I’ll do it.” It took me weeks to realize that you took all that extra weight on your back so others wouldn’t have to. The song moves along in time…The yeled, naar, elem, is now a gever-a grown man, a gever. “What blessings can I give this child, what can he be blessed with?” Asked the angel."



David categorized people into "gever" or "not gever." If he liked you-you were a gever. Eizeh gever.David -You were the ultimate gever. As David Shwerdt said: you were as the rabbi in the Hagaddah who says he seems 70 years old “שנה 70 כבן”. Young, strong, fun and adventurous, but very mature, wise and capablebeyond your years. It is now that I’d like to reflecton something that Sarah said in her speech at Reichman University. Sarah explained: , David was blessed with wisdom, charisma, a sense of humor, speaking abilities, artistic talents – but the truth is, that his outstanding personality was the fruit of his long term hard work. In other words,for David, the blessings of the angel were just a foundation— a starting point.He grew into an exceptional young man by cultivating the natural talents and abilities he was given. From an early age, David dedicated himself to developing his character and refining his midot with unwavering persistence and effort. And David, you reached the height of this manliness – “gever”-ness last year when you heroically chose without hesitation to leave your good life, your blessings, your bright future, to go and fight for your “am” and “Aretz”. Shira summed this up beautifully when she wrote: "He left a beloved wife, warm united family, comfortable home and secure career future and joined the Brigade 551 commando unit. He had no doubts, he believed totally in what he did and despite his wife and family’s fears, did not consider avoiding the dangerous mission he and his friends in the unit were assigned." David,you were blessed with the perfect blend of material and spiritual midot. The angel says: I gave him everything one could give, song, smile, feet to dance, gentling hands, trembling heart. What else can I bless him with? You were blessed with a good life, a wonderful family, wife and friends who you loved and who loved you back. A blessed life. Your aynayim, raglayim, yadayim , your lev -your whole body operated in-sync to help othersand to do G-d’s Will, ratson Hashem. Even on the same evening,before we received the unthinkable besorah raah, bad news, Meital and I spoke about how lucky she was to have found you. How lucky she chose you. How lucky she was that God gave her the wisdom to choose you. And how she hoped her friends and family would be blessed with the same clarity. And so God gave you all the blessings, all the maalot and midot tovot: Wisdom, happiness, humbleness, generosity, lev tov. What morecould a parent wish for theirchild? What more could a mother want for in a son- in-law, and for her daughter to have as her life’s partner to build a future with?!! What more could be bestowed upon this wholesome exemplary human being? There is one more thing…the song ends with it, perhaps we never asked for it? Perhaps it was obvious? "With what can I bless him, this young lad? Now he is an angel, no one will bless him further, nor will he bless them..." "God…if only you had blessed him with long life." If only….

David, my love for you stems from the deep love and dedication you showed to Meital,which she wholeheartedly returned. Seeing your children happy and settled is both a great comfort and a zechut. But I also love you for being the exceptional person you were beyond any role you played in our family. David, I miss you every day 10 times a day. You left an indeliblemark on our hearts which we are proud to carry with us for the rest of our lives.