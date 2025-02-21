Rabbi Dov Begon is Head of Yeshivat Machon Meir in Jerusalem

In our Torah portion, Hashem promises Israel that we will conquer the Land, but that the process will be gradual:

"I will not drive them out before you in a single year, lest the Land become desolate and the beasts of the field multiply against you. Little by little I will drive them out before you until you increase and inherit the Land. And I will set your boundaries from the Red Sea to the Sea of the Philistines, and from the wilderness to the [Euphrates] River, for I will deliver the inhabitants of the Land into your hand, and you will drive them out before you" (Shemot 23:29-31).

Indeed, Yehoshua bin Nun conquered the Land, but not entirely—he left foreign nations within it. These nations caused Israel great troubles from the period of the Judges until the reign of King David who conquered the entire Land from the foreign inhabitants. Only in the days of his son, King Shlomo, did Israel finally experience peace, when every man sat under his grape vine and fig tree.

At present, our generation parallels that of Yehoshua bin Nun who entered the Land from the wilderness to conquer it. Similarly, our generation has returned from the "wilderness of the nations" after two thousand years of exile to conquer and settle Eretz Yisrael. Just as in Yehoshua’s time not all the inhabitants were driven out and the verse "Little by little I will drive them out" was fulfilled, so too in our days, a foreign presence remains in our Land. And just as in the days of the Judges, these foreign tribes caused Israel great troubles, today as well, the Arabs cause us great suffering and threaten the existence of the State of Israel.

Just as in the period of the Judges, leaders arose who fought Israel’s battles and instilled a spirit of courage in the nation, warriors - such as Gideon, Yiftach, Shimshon, and others - so too in our days we need leaders who will strengthen the spirit of the nation and fight bravely against our enemies who seek to harm us.

And just as Hashem conditioned the complete conquest of the Land on the people multiplying - "Little by little I will drive them out before you, until you increase and inherit the Land" - so too in our days, the urgent mission is to increase and multiply, both internally and externally. Internally—through natural population growth. A family that preserves the tradition of Israel is usually blessed with many children, and, thank God, we see more and more people returning to their roots and traditions. The day is not far when the entire nation will return to its heritage, and through this, we will grow and multiply.

Also externally - through mass Aliyah. Millions of Jews still remain in exile, and the State of Israel must invest immense efforts and resources to encourage aliyah, educate for aliyah, and absorb new immigrants. Through internal growth and mass aliyah, we will fill our Land with Jews. By doing so, we will merit the fulfillment of the divine promise:

"You will increase and inherit the Land. And I will set your boundaries from the Red Sea to the Sea of the Philistines, and from the wilderness to the [Euphrates] River."

Awaiting victory and complete redemption. May it come soon.