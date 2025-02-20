The Hamas attack on October 7 produced thousands of horrifying images. The bodies of young and old Israelis killed, tortured and raped. Their mutilated and lifeless bodies carried through the streets of Gaza.

But the image of a terrified young mother, Shiri Bibas, kidnapped by terrorists, with her two young children, 4-year-old Ariel and 9-month-old Kfir, wrapped around her in a quilt, is the symbol of the threat that is Hamas and radical Islam, but also of the cowardice of the political and cultural leaders of the so-called enlightened West.

The coffins containing the dead hostages and handed over to Hamas were locked by the terrorists who did not hand over the right keys to open them. Before opening the coffins, Israel checked for booby traps.

The scenes from Gaza look like a horror movie, but it’s all real: the Red Cross, the fake “journalists” filming, the crowds of Gazan "civilians" with their children celebrating… They had a party with the dead Jews in front of them. Two dead Jewish children and their mother. And tens of millions of Westerners also participated remotely.

A mob of anti-Semites stole a nine-month-old baby from his home. They filmed his kidnapping, so proud were they to have taken this infant. They posted the footage online so other Jew-haters, from Gaza and the West, could drool.

They have annihilated three generations of the same Bibas family (grandparents, mother and children) and millions defend them as the cause that must surpass all others.

For much of the world, the Bibas children were just “Zionist propaganda,” not human beings brutalized for the sole crime of being Jewish. They called these crimes “liberation".

Kfir and Ariel Bibas became a symbol. Their case is the war against the Jews reduced to its most minute essence.

Even in Nazi Germany there were Germans who saved Jews, but no Gazan has saved a single hostage. Nor reported the whereabouts of a hostage despite the reward Israel offered. Many not only took part in the kidnapping and murder, but just as many took to the streets today as on October 7 to celebrate the return of Jewish children in coffins.

The little Bibas brothers were kidnapped not only by terrorists in uniforms and balaclavas, but also by ordinary people from Gaza, the famous “civilians” who went to watch the show of Islamic terrorists.

Videos show Palestinian children chasing Red Cross vehicles carrying the bodies of murdered Israeli children. There is a malignant disease in such a society.

But in the West it is no better.

-Poster of four-year-old Ariel Bibas with his face obscured by paint and a caricature of Hitler are at Harvard University.

-Posters of the Bibas brothers were also vandalized in Toronto’s Cedarvale Park.

-On one poster of Kfir Bibas they wrote: “The head is still on”.

The Westerners who attacked the posters of Kfir and Ariel – and the other hostages – were pledging their allegiance to Hamas.

-Bibas posters were vandalized in London too.

-Also in London, an advertising company removed the billboards showing the Bibas and other hostages after protests and threats.

Meanwhile, Western leaders have said almost nothing about the Bibas family. “Maybe you forgot about little Kfir Bibas,” fumed Israel’s ambassador to the UN last month. “We haven’t.”

Dede Bandaid and Nitzan Mintz, the artist couple who launched the campaign with the faces of Israelis kidnapped by terrorists to Gaza, said the phrase that has often come to mind for the past sixteen months:

“If this were a campaign for missing dogs or cats, no one would dare tear down their photos”.

Ariel Bibas loved Batman. But when it came to Jewish children kidnapped and killed in Gaza, the West turned out to be the Joker.

Sometimes I feel like ​​going to Rome, putting up two posters next to each other, one of the Bibas children and the other about a missing dog. And seeing which one they tear down.

And it’s not just the Bibas children.

Posters of two other three-year-old Israeli girls, Emma and Yuli Cunio, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, were vandalized with Hitler moustaches in London.

The two little Bibas brothers and their mother returned to Israel in a coffin. Two small coffins. But for a piece of the hateful and lost West, they were already dead. And even if they won't actually say it, perhaps still a little ashamed - but not too much - they think that's how it had to be.

Meanwhile, from his hospital bed, Pope Francis, who has never had time to say a word for the Bibas children, calls the parish in Gaza every day to find out if they have eaten. Worry not, it's full of food, even if Hamas steals and resells it, while the war resurfaces on European soil and with it the awareness of the tragedy. From Munich to Villach, this week more children have been killed or injured by someone shouting "Allahu Akbar".

This betrayal will be our nemesis. And we will pay. Pay we will. In the meantime, may God bless Yarden Bibas and console him for his beautiful family who are no longer with us and may He curse the enemies of civilization.