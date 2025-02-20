A Jewish man who underwent a circumcision in the city of Netanya today (Thursday) chose to take the Hebrew name Kfir Ariel in honor of the two Bibas children whose bodies were returned to Israel today, more than 500 days after they were abducted to Gaza during the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023.

The ceremony was held at the circumcision clinic of the Chabad emissary for Russian speakers in Netanya, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Teichman.

Ariel Bibas was just four years old when he was kidnapped together with his little brother and their mother Shiri. Kfir, who was just nine months old, was the youngest of the approximately 250 people who were taken hostage that day. Shiri and her two children were killed while being held in captivity.