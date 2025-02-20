Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv announced on Thursday that Iair Horn, who was released from Hamas captivity last Saturday, was discharged after completing all required examinations.

The medical staff will continue to accompany him to conduct medical examinations and follow-ups as needed.

Iair's family wrote in a statement: "Iair was just released from Ichilov Medical Center after completing all the examinations. We wish to thank the people of Israel for the support and embrace that we received over the past week, the security forces, and to send a loving hug to the bereaved families. On this difficult day, our hearts are with the families of the deceased who were returned to us and we swear to fight until the last hostage."

"Iair's rehabilitation journey and that of the family's is still long, and will not end until Eitan returns to us and all the hostages return to their homes. Iair promises to join the struggle for their return at the first chance he can," the family stated.