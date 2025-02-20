The police are continuing to investigate the ax attack on a Jewish woman that transpired on Wednesday in her home on Or Hahaim Street in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The police are investigating if the suspect was a Jew who attacked the women in her 50s with an ax because he thought she was a Christian.

Eyewitnesses testified that they heard the assailant yell "Christian" while in the victim's home. Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics arrived at the scene, administered medical care to the woman who was conscious and suffering from wounds on her upper body, and took her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Police and Border Police Forces arrived at the scene and cordoned it off and forensic teams began collecting evidence.

MDA Senior EMT Yossi Kasuto said, "I was dispatched by the MDA control center to my neighbors' home. I quickly arrived at the scene and saw a woman around 50 years old, fully conscious, lying with injuries to her upper body."

He added, "I provided her with life-saving medical treatment, and we transferred her to MDA's special all-terrain vehicle, which evacuated her through the alleys while continuing treatment. She was then handed over to the mobile intensive care unit (MICU) waiting at Zion Gate, from where we transported her to the hospital while continuing medical care. Her condition was moderate and stable."