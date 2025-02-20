The Migdal HaEmek community was worried when Tzion, a leader of their community, didn’t show up for Selichot one morning. They were shaken to the core when they heard his wife found him deceased in his bed that morning. R’ Tzion was only 60 years old.

His widow cannot be consoled, and his three unmarried daughters, including a bride to be, are devastated. The family was already living in poverty before his untimely death, depending on R’ Tzion’s meager salary. Now, with a wedding coming up, there is nothing.

R’ Tzion was a scholar in Yeshivat Migdal Or, and a kashrut supervisor.

Rav Yitzchak David Grossman, Rav of Migdal HaEmek, endorses this family’s need for help:

“Their young bride is about to get married, God willing. A heavy burden weighs upon the widow, may she be well, due to the significant expenses of the wedding. It is a great mitzvah to support this effort and to provide for the wedding of an orphaned bride."

"May those who help be followed by only goodness and kindness.”

