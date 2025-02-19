Over the past hours, during the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, following ISA intelligence, Yamas and IDF soldiers eliminated three wanted terrorists in the area of Al Fara, who sold weapons for terror purposes.

Two additional wanted individuals were apprehended.

After eliminating the terrorists, the forces conducted searches at the scene and located a disassembled M-16 rifle hidden in the ground, along with additional weapons and a gun on one of the terrorists' bodies.

"The security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria, to maintain the security of the citizens of Israel," the IDF stated.