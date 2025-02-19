The Entry to Israel Bill introduced by MK Michel Buskila (New Hope) passed on Wednesday in its second and third reading in the Knesset Plenum. 12 Knesset Members voted for the bill, and none voted against or abstained.

The new law expands the already existing ban on granting visas to supporters of boycotts on Israel to include those who deny the Holocaust or the October 7th Massacre, as well as those who support the prosecution of Israelis in the international courts for their actions in the security forces.

MK Buskila explained: "The State of Israel, like any other country in the world, must defend itself, its citizens, soldiers, and national identity. Many countries in the world prohibit the entry of hostile entities who harm their security forces. Israel is a democratic country, but it isn't naive. Those who support Israel - will be welcomed with honor. Those who try to challenge our very existence, deny the horrors of the past, or harm our soldiers and citizens have no place among us."

The bill's explanation reads: "To prevent hostile entities from operating in the country's territory to harm it, its citizens, officials, security, foreign relations, and trade relations, it is proposed to establish additional grounds as detailed below, which in the event that a visa and residence permit of any kind will not be granted to anyone who is not an Israeli citizen or a holder of a permanent residence permit."