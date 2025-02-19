Israel is preparing to receive the bodies of four hostages that Hamas will return on Thursday morning.

The terror organization conveyed the names of Shiri Bibas, and her young children, Ariel and Kfir, as three of the deceased hostages who will be returned, but have yet to say who the fourth is.

The bodies will be received within the territory of the Gaza Strip where a rabbi will lead a full military ceremony in which the caskets will be carried and the Kaddish prayer and Psalms will be recited.

From there, the caskets will be transported to Israeli territory and taken to be identified at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv. Following the identification process, the families and thereafter, the public, will be notified.

The IDF stressed that before Saturday and the release of the six living hostages, no terrorists would be released from Israeli prison.