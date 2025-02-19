The call came in like any other. A woman in labor, the birth progressing too quickly for her to reach the hospital. Matanel Sharabi and Hanna Shechter, EMTs with Magen David Adom (MDA), were already en route before dispatch finished relaying the details.

By now, they knew the routine. They had responded to terror attacks, resuscitated patients in cardiac arrest, and stabilized car crash victims in the middle of rush-hour traffic. But this was different. This time, they weren’t racing to prevent tragedy—they were racing toward life.

Inside the ambulance, as the sirens blared, Matanel and Hanna worked together, their training kicking in with practiced precision. First one baby, then the other—two healthy twins born into the hands of first responders who had seen their fair share of life-and-death moments. On this call, there was no tragedy, no heartbreak—just the rare privilege of witnessing something purely good.

“It was one of those calls that reaffirm why we do this job,” Hanna said. “Every shift brings challenges, but moments like this—welcoming new life into the world—make it all worthwhile.”

From Teen Volunteers to First Responders

Matanel and Hanna’s journey to that ambulance didn’t start three years ago—it started much earlier. Both began as teen volunteers in MDA’s youth volunteer program, joining thousands of young Israelis who train to become first responders before they even graduate high school.

Hanna moved to Beit Shemesh and was assigned to shifts with Matanel. At first, they were just partners on duty, responding to everything from routine medical emergencies to high-pressure rescues. But over time, they became a team in every sense of the word—relying on each other during exhausting shifts, supporting each other through the weight of the job.

“There are things you experience as an EMT that most people will never understand,” Matanel said. “You see the best and worst of humanity. Having someone next to you who gets it—that makes all the difference.”

A Life-Changing Shift

It wasn’t just one call that changed everything—it was years of answering calls together. After countless shifts spent saving lives side by side, Matanel knew there was no one else he’d rather face the future with.

And so, after three years as EMT partners, he proposed.

The decision to marry won’t change their work. Both plan to continue volunteering as EMTs, responding to emergencies - which average one every 21.8 seconds in Israel and over 1.4 milian emergencies in 22024 - just as they always have. And if their future children ever decide to join MDA’s youth program, they’ll be proud to see the cycle continue.

“We love what we do,” Hanna said. “And we know we’re part of something bigger than ourselves.”

For those like Matanel and Hanna, the job isn’t just about emergency response—it’s about resilience, service, and in rare moments, even joy.

“We met saving lives,” Matanel said. “And now, we get to build one together.”

About American Friends of Magen David Adom

American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) supports Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, ensuring its first responders have the resources they need to save lives. MDA operates 24/7, responding to medical emergencies, terror attacks, and natural disasters. AFMDA helps provide lifesaving equipment, ambulances, and blood services to keep MDA at the forefront of emergency medical care. To learn more or support their mission, visit