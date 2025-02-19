Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official in Gaza and head of the indirect negotiation team with Israel, praised the residents of Gaza who are returning to their destroyed homes, claiming that through their actions, they are thwarting plans for migration and displacement from their land.

He claimed that Hamas and the other terror organizations are proving their commitment to implementing the ceasefire agreement, while Netanyahu's government is engaging in stalling tactics and trying to evade its implementation, particularly when it comes to humanitarian aid.

Al-Hayya added that Hamas is working in coordination with Qatar and Egypt, the mediating countries, to force Israel to implement the first phase of the agreement. He noted that the main issues include humanitarian aid, bringing in trailers and heavy mechanical equipment, fuel, generators, exits and entries through the border crossings, and granting fishing permits.

He argued that the heavy mechanical equipment is also needed to retrieve the bodies of hostages killed in IDF strikes, while claiming that Hamas demonstrates seriousness in implementing the agreement by its willingness to hand over the bodies of four hostages and to release the civilian hostages who are still alive.

Al-Hayya stated that Hamas is ready to begin negotiations on the second phase of the agreement in one comprehensive move, which includes a complete ceasefire, IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and achieving sustained calm. He demanded binding international guarantees for the full implementation of the agreement.