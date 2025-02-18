In today’s tumultuous global landscape, Israel’s ambassadors around the world face an uphill battle. The media frequently portrays the Jewish state as the aggressor, highlighting conflicts without providing context or understanding of the deep historical, religious, and spiritual ties that the Jewish people have to the land in which they live. While defense and political strategies are crucial for Israel’s survival, there is an essential component to our global messaging that is often overlooked: the moral and biblical legitimacy of Israel’s right to the Land of Israel.

The Bible, a text respected and followed by billions of people across the world, serves as the cornerstone of the Jewish claim to the land. Israel’s right to this land is not merely a matter of political negotiation or historical accident. It is a divine right granted to the Jewish people by God, as expressed in the Hebrew Scriptures, which are foundational to Judaism, Christianity, and even Islam. This spiritual connection to the land is not just a historical claim but an eternal one.

While it is common for Israel’s ambassadors to focus on the defensive and political arguments – discussing security concerns, the history of persecution, or the necessity of maintaining territorial integrity – they must also emphasize the religious and moral legitimacy that the Bible grants to the Jewish people. This is an argument that resonates not only with Christians and Jews, but with anyone who values the deep spiritual connection many people have to the Land of Israel.

For centuries, the Jewish people have prayed for the return to their ancestral homeland. From the days of the Patriarchs to the return from Babylonian exile and throughout the millennia, this land has been the focus of the Jewish people’s prayers and aspirations. As we read in Genesis, God promises Abraham, “To your descendants I give this land.” This promise is passed down through generations, echoed by the Jewish prophets, and is central to the very identity of the Jewish people.

The significance of this biblical connection extends beyond faith—it shapes Israel’s modern national identity. The establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 was not the creation of a new national identity; it was the return of the Jewish people to their historic, God-given land. This connection to the land is not just about geopolitical borders, but a fulfillment of the divine promise. Israel’s existence is the fruition of thousands of years of Jewish history, prayers, and dreams.

Ambassadors must articulate this narrative in a way that makes it accessible to the world.

It is not enough to explain the political and security measures; we must also share the moral and biblical foundation of our claim. The majority of the world accepts the Bible, or at the very least, holds it in high regard. Whether or not one personally adheres to the biblical worldview, the moral significance of this divine connection should not be overlooked. This is a cause rooted in justice, not merely in the intricacies of international law or political maneuvering.

Moreover, Israel’s ambassadors should not shy away from confronting the world’s growing trend of delegitimizing the Jewish people’s right to live in their historic homeland. The argument that Israel’s right to the land is grounded in biblical truth resonates with many people around the globe. By focusing on the connection between the Jewish people and the land, Israel’s ambassadors can remind the world that our right is not negotiable. It is not a product of recent political developments, but of an ancient, God-given covenant.

This approach will also help to expose the hypocrisy often embedded in international discussions about Israel. Many of the countries that criticize Israel for its presence in the Land of Israel, simultaneously accept the Bible as a foundational text. For example, many Christian nations hold the Old Testament as a central text in their faith, yet when it comes to the modern State of Israel, they ignore or deny the ancient, scriptural ties the Jewish people have to the land.

By emphasizing Israel’s divine right to the land, we can shift the conversation from one of simple political negotiation to one of deeper moral and spiritual significance. This is not a matter of religious superiority or exclusion; it is a matter of recognizing the reality that Israel is the fulfillment of the ancient promise made to the Jewish people.

Israel’s ambassadors have a vital role to play in communicating this truth. They are not only Israel’s representatives, but also custodians of a story that transcends politics. It is a story rooted in the Bible, in justice, and in the rights of a people to their homeland. In these challenging times, it is imperative that we stand firm in our belief that Israel’s right to the Land of Israel is not just a political necessity or a matter of security—it is a divine and moral truth, enshrined in the heart of the Bible.

Israel’s ambassadors must boldly remind the world that the Jewish people’s connection to the Land of Israel is not just a matter of diplomacy. It is a matter of faith, justice, and the fulfillment of an ancient promise. In doing so, they will not only strengthen Israel’s position on the global stage, but will also help to reframe the discussion about the Jewish people’s rightful place in their ancient homeland.