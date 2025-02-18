The IDF this evening (Tuesday) called on Israelis not to share "unverified rumors" about the fates of hostages who are still held in Gaza.

"Over the past hours, unverified rumors regarding the hostages and their families are being spread," the IDF stated.

"The IDF urges the public to rely only on announcements from official sources and to refrain from spreading rumors that harm the families of the hostages and the public," the statement added.

The IDF statement comes after the Bibas family responded on Tuesday evening to the Hamas spokesman’s announcement, published earlier in the day, on the return of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons Ariel and Kfir this coming Thursday, as part of the release of dead bodies.

The family announced: "In recent hours, we are suffering emotional turmoil following the announcement by the Hamas spokesperson about the return of our Shiri, Ariel and Kfir on Thursday, together with the dead bodies. It is important for us to say that we have heard the reports, but we have not yet received any official update on the matter."

The family also emphasized: "Until we are certain, our journey will not end."

The family asked the public and the media to respect their privacy and not to contact them about the recent publications.