The Bibas family responded on Tuesday evening to the Hamas spokesman’s announcement, published earlier in the day, on the return of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas this coming Thursday, as part of the release of dead bodies.



The family announced: "In recent hours, we are suffering emotional turmoil following the announcement by the Hamas spokesperson about the return of our Shiri, Ariel and Kfir on Thursday, together with the dead bodies. It is important for us to say that we have heard the reports, but we have not yet received any official update on the matter."



The family also emphasized: "Until we are certain, our journey will not end."



The family asked the public and the media to respect their privacy and not to contact them about the recent publications.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed understandings that had been reached in negotiations in Cairo, according to which six live hostages would be released on Saturday.



"This coming Thursday, four hostages will be handed over to Israel. According to the agreement, four additional hostages are expected to be handed over to Israel next week," the PM’s Office said.



Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said, "We decided to hand over four dead prisoners on Thursday and release six live hostages on Saturday, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners according to the agreement."



According to one report, Hamas wants to secure the release of 47 terrorists who were released in the Gilad Schalit prisoner exchange deal and re-arrested.



According to an Israeli source, Hamas is not interested in postponing the move until next Saturday for fear that Israel will not release them at all, and has therefore agreed to consolidate the last two phases.