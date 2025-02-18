Ziv Abud, partner of Eliya Cohen, who was kidnapped on October 7, shared this afternoon (Tuesday) that she had received notification that he would be released from captivity this coming Saturday.

In a story she posted on Instagram, Abud wrote: "Eliya is coming home."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that agreements were reached in negotiations in Cairo, according to which the six live hostages who were to be released as part of the first phase will be released on Saturday.

"In accordance with the agreement, four dead hostages will be handed over to Israel this coming Thursday and four additional dead hostages are expected to be handed over to Israel next week," the Office said.

Earlier, senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said, "We decided to hand over four dead hostages on Thursday and release the six live hostages on Saturday, in exchange for the release of the Palestinian prisoners who were agreed to be released."

According to one report, Hamas is interested in securing the release of 47 terrorists who were released in the Schalit deal and were rearrested.