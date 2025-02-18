A senior Israeli official conveyed on Tuesday that Israel is prepared to allow the entry of hundreds of trailers and heavy vehicles to remove the rubble in the Gaza Strip on the condition that Hamas releases six living hostages by Saturday.

According to Kan News, the ministers were updated that there is a reasonable chance that the move will go through, but the decision depends on Hamas upholding the deal.

According to the official, Hamas is interested in releasing six living hostages as early as Saturday to ensure the release of 47 terrorists, who were released in the deal to free captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit and were reincarcerated, out of concern that a delay may prevent their release.

So far, the Prime Minister has held up the entry of caravans and heavy machinery to increase the pressure on Hamas.