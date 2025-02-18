The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Kalman Ber, sent a letter to US President Donald Trump and thanked him for fighting for Israel.

"Dear Mr. President, Best wishes to you from the holy city of Jerusalem. I convey to you my heartiest congratulations for being elected to serve as the Honorable President of the United States of America," Rabbi Ber wrote.

He mentioned the President's actions for the State of Israel: "It has been a short while since you assumed your office as President, and you have already had a significant positive effect over events unfolding in our country and in the world at large. To begin my statement, I respectfully express the gratitude of the Jewish People residing in the Holy Land in Israel and throughout the world, over the fight against expressions of antisemitism that have recently spread throughout the world. Your actions for releasing our hostages have been commendable. I thank you especially for supporting our security forces, the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, the defenders of the Holy Land, thus giving Israel more power to help it overcome those who seek its destruction."

He added: "We have the greatest appreciation for your efforts for world peace, particularly in places where bloody wars are being fought. I hope that we will all witness days of 'beating swords into plowshares and spears into pruninghooks, with no nation lifting up sword against nation and no learning of war anymore' (to paraphrase Isaiah 2:4).

The Chief Rabbi concluded his with a blessing: "May the creator and sustainer of the world bless you with longevity and good, pleasant years, and may you live to witness eternal peace between men, and a world better fitting your ideals, in the biblical spirit as mentioned by the Prophets of Truth and Justice 'therefore love truth and peace' (Zechariah).

"It is he that giveth salvation unto kings and government to presidents who will safeguard you from all evil, will help, lift and carry your leadership yet higher, so that you may be wise and successful in your every endeavor. I wish you well with all my heart."