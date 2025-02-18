Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian.

Villach, Austria is a city proud of being multicultural with its mix of German, Slavic and Romanesque identities, delightful to visit on the waters of the Drava River and already appreciated by the Romans for its thermal springs. A Syrian, shouting "Allahu Akbar", lunges at passers-by with a knife and kills a 14-year-old boy. Then he sits down, smiles and waits to be arrested. They also call this multiculturalism.

The German-Syrian journalist and blogger Manaf Hassan publishes the photo on 𝕏 and writes: "The blood and tears have not dried. And now we move on to the next assassination attempt. A Syrian man accidentally stabs passersby in Villach. A 14-year-old is dead. And the perpetrator? He laughs and raises his finger. He laughs in our faces and is not afraid. Incredible.”

The start to 2025 is full of “facts,” but they dismiss them: a Kalashnikov shooting in the Brussels metro, a hand grenade in a Grenoble bar, an explosion a day in Sweden, two Israeli tourists stabbed in Athens, a church burned each week.

And thank goodness Europeans were outraged by US Vice President JD Vance’s criticism of European migration policies. “If we now have to start apologizing for having shown a friendly face,” said a frustrated Angela Merkel as the consequences of her 2015 invitation to migrants became clear, “then this is not my country.”

Indeed, she is right. Many of these are no longer our countries: Brussels, Grenoble, Sweden, Villach, Monaco…

At the same time as the Villach murder, a two-year-old girl and her mother died in hospital in Monaco, after an Afghan drove his Mini at full speed into a crowd. What was he shouting? No point in asking. You know.

But now get ready for a great story about the “power of hope, help and love”.

“The power of hope, help and love...The story of Rashad from Afghanistan to Auburn, who is making a difference in Australian public hospitals.”

This is how they introduced Rashad Nadir. It was 2021. A boy who escaped from Afghanistan to go and live the Western dream in the lucky country. What could possibly go wrong?

Now fast forward to 2025.

Rashad Nadir is still making a “difference in Australian public hospitals” as a nurse while studying for a master’s degree.

“You have no idea how many Israeli dogs have come to this hospital and I,” Rashad says before making a throat-slitting gesture to an Israeli.

Hope and love.

In the video, his female colleague also announces that she will kill (or has killed?) Israeli patients at her hospital in Sydney.

Nadir adds: “You have no idea how many Israelis have come to this hospital and I have sent them to Jehannam (hell).”

Asked what would happen if an Israeli patient entered the hospital, Abu Lebdeh says: “I will not treat them, I will kill them.”

Ahmad Rashad is from Afghanistan, a country 3,083 kilometers from Israel, but Ahmad has continued to harbor a pathological hatred for Jews.

And then one wonders why Jews who go to Australian public hospitals hide their identities.

Don’t they know the “power of love”?

While nurses in Norway on October 7 chanted for Hamas and in New York they had to fire Palestinian nurses and doctors who chanted support for the massacre at the Nova Festival, in Belgium a doctor refused to treat an elderly Jewish woman, Bertha Klein from Antwerp. “Send her to Gaza for a few hours, you will see that she will not feel any pain anymore,” he said. Hershy Taffel, Bertha’s nephew who reported the episode, later declared: “What happened reminds me of what happened in Europe 70 years ago. I never thought it could happen again”.

Naive and ungrateful one, it is a beautiful world of love and hope. And Jewish patients should not be afraid to be admitted to European hospitals: they should close their eyes, everything will be fine.

In Antwerp, more than half of the primary school students are Muslims and if this trend continues a will be an Islamic city by 2050.

Let’s now talk about Farhad, the Afghan attacker in Munich.

Born in Kabul in 2001, like Rashad, he arrived in Germany from Italy as an “unaccompanied minor” at the end of 2016, but his asylum application was rejected. The young Afghan was granted a temporary residence permit and his deportation was suspended. He began his life in the magnificent German welfare system. He took part in the Bavarian Bodybuilding Championships. He has a very large following on social media: 33,000 followers on TikTok and 68,000 on Instagram. Many of his videos are accompanied by Islamic chants. In several photos he thanks “Allah, the Greatest”. He uses the emoji of the Kaaba in Mecca. He raises his index finger, the gesture of Islamists. He worked at Ralph Lauren in Munich.

Farhad was not doing badly. Better than many young Germans. Now German police say he had a “religious motive” for plowing his car into a crowd in Munich. It would be laughable if it weren’t all so tragic.

Europe is in grave, grave danger.

But let’s move forward with the power of love.

Farhad arrived in Germany during the same period as “the refugee girl who won over the Germans”, Reem. She was Palestinian Arab and had been chosen to speak to Angela Merkel in a school. The fruits of “diversity” had to be reaped. Reem had explained to the Chancellor that her father was unemployed because his residence permit was not being extended. Merkel had responded: “The procedures must be changed, we cannot wait that long. But not everyone will be able to stay”. And fourteen-year-old Reem burst into tears. Who hadn’t sympathized with the little refugee?

Ten years later, Reem is 24, they have given her German citizenship for the sake of “diversity” and now she publishes posts in which she says #fromtherivertothesea. And posts a map without Israel.

Reyaad Khan was born and raised in Europe and his story was also about the “power of love and hope”, obviously before he became one of the leaders of the English cell under the orders of the caliph Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. Reyaad said that another world is possible. “The world can be a lovely place, but you have to eliminate evil. If everyone chose good, evil would go away”. The same one who does not see anything wrong with cutting off heads, stoning women and crucifying Christians.

There is a photograph that portrays Reyaad in the company of Ed Balls, then Minister of Education of the United Kingdom, visiting the youth centre of Cardiff, a multicultural institute. At university Reyaad said he wanted to “become the first Asian minister of the United Kingdom”. He did not succeed, so he thought of killing Queen Elizabeth.

Rashad, Reem, Reyaad, Farhad…

Years and then decades will pass, in the meantime fortune and well-being will have produced a civilization heir to Voltaire's Candide, incapable of seeing the world and civilizations for what they are. So in the end we will all live in a great Antwerp where “diversity will be our strength” and nothing will be able to stop the “power of love and hope,” certainly not your life.