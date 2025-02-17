Two people were seriously injured this evening (Monday) in a shooting on Yehuda Amichai Street in northern Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provided initial medical treatment at the scene to the two injured people, one of whom is unconscious. The two victims, males in their 30s, were evacuated to Ichilov Medical Center. One is in critical condition and undergoing CPR. The other's condition is now listed as moderate.

Witnesses to the shooting reported seeing a motorcycle fleeing the scene.

Police have stated that the shooting is most likely criminal in nature and not a terrorist attack.