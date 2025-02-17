Defense Minister Israel Katz held a discussion today (Monday) on the subject of the voluntary departure of residents of the Gaza Strip in accordance with the plan of US President Donald Trump.

At the end of the discussion, the Defense Minister decided to establish a new department to deal with the issue. The department is expected to include representatives from security agencies and other government ministries.

During the discussion, an initial plan on the subject was presented by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghasan Alyan, which was developed at the request of the Defense Minister.

The plan includes extensive assistance that will be provided to any Gaza resident who wishes to voluntarily emigrate to a third country. The assistance will include, among other things, special exit arrangements by sea, air, and land.

Also participating in the discussion were Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Defense Itamar Graf, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Brig. General Roman Gofman, the Defense Minister's Military Secretary, Brigadier General Guy Markizeno, the head of the humanitarian-civilian effort in the Gaza Strip, Brigadier General Elad Goren, and other senior officials from the defense establishment.