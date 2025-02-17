Hamas captivity survivor Iair Horn, who was released this past Saturday, asked to share a video message at the rally currently taking place at the Hostages Square marking 500 days since the October 7 massacre.

"Hello everyone, my name is Iair Horn. I was released from Hamas captivity two days ago after 498 days," Iair said.

"I was there, I was in Hamas' tunnels, I experienced it firsthand.

"And I'm telling you - the hostages don't have time, we don't have time. They must be brought back now.

"Everyone asks me, 'What do you need?'"

"And I answer them: I need only one thing - bring back my brother.

"Bring back my brother and all the hostages."