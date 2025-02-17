The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that several weeks ago, soldiers of the Paratroopers brigade and the Yahalom unit, under the command of the 810th Brigade, located underground terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah's "Radwan Force" unit.

The structure extended for dozens of meters and contained living quarters and combat equipment. Last night (Sunday), the underground terrorist infrastructure was dismantled.

Troops of the 810th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, have carried out dozens of limited, localized, targeted raids throughout their operations in southern Lebanon to remove threats against the State of Israel and its citizens.