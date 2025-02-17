Ten-year-old Emily Hand, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th and released in the first hostage deal, participated in a chilling presentation on Monday morning at the Ashmoret education conference.

The presentation included Hand participating in an AI chat, in which she asked: "How can you imagine the future?" To which the AI responded: "Sometimes the future begins with the things you miss most from the past." Emily replied: "I don't really want to talk about the past."

Emily wrote: "I miss my kibbutz, my friends, and the people we lost." AI replied that "it sounds like the community and the people are a huge part of your heart. Emily, the future you imagine could be a place where everything that you are missing is replaced by a new life. What would you like that future to look like?" She replied: "Maybe draw me that future?"

AI drew some pictures and Emily responded: "Listen, it's beautiful, but it doesn't look realistic. You know, I haven't returned to my home yet. Not everyone has returned home safely, and some never will. My dreams aren't always good. So how can you even think about tomorrow today?"

AI replied: "I'm here to remind you that it all starts with one step."