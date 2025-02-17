Forty-six years ago, around this time, Khomeini seized power, marking the beginning of a dark era for Iranian women—a vital part of society—who were to be oppressed and marginalized systematically. This was a drastic shift from the Pahlavi era, during which women had broken free from traditional constraints. With the support of Reza Shah and Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, women rose to prominent positions as senators, ministers, university professors, lawyers, and senior government officials.

However, with Khomeini’s arrival in Iran, this progress was swiftly dismantled. Many female intellectuals, artists, and ministers were persecuted or even executed. The radical Islamic ideology of the new regime held no respect for the rights of women and treated them merely as political props for ceremonies or elections.

In stark contrast, the constructive Pahlavi monarchy consistently sought to elevate the status of women in Iranian society. Women’s rights and their contributions were deeply respected, exemplified by the coronation of Shahbanu Farah Pahlavi (the queen), an educated and capable leader who was appointed regent. This act of honoring women was condemned by the country’s traditional, superstitious, and religious factions, who saw it as an unforgivable sin.

Khomeini, along with the pro-Mossadegh Liberation Movement, even branded politically active women as "prostitutes." Despite such slander, the Shah continued to promote the involvement of women in Iranian politics and supported their rise to positions of leadership.

Once in power, Khomeini and the clerics who supported him showed no regard for Iranian women’s dignity or rights. Their interpretation of religious law did not recognize gender equality and instead reduced women to household possessions—objects to decorate the home. According to these distorted religious laws, violence against women was often justified.

Women were excluded from key fields such as education, the judiciary, diplomacy, and the military. Today, the regime enforces its oppressive hijab laws through moral police, whose job is to harass and arrest women deemed "improperly veiled." They have even been killed. This dehumanizing treatment is a direct insult to the historical and cultural dignity of Iranian women.

Historically, women have held positions of power and influence in Iran. During the Achaemenid era, Queen Mandana played a crucial role. In the Sassanid period, Queen Pourandokht became the first woman to ascend the throne—one of only three female rulers in ancient Iranian history. Under the Pahlavi dynasty, women like Shahbanu Farah were deeply involved in national affairs, while Princess Ashraf Pahlavi led significant initiatives, such as the campaign against illiteracy.

In recent years, the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom" has become the rallying cry of a nationwide movement following the tragic murder of Mahsa Amini, an innocent Kurdish girl. This brutal act sparked protests across Iran, resonating even with Iranian communities abroad. During the crackdown on these protests, Khamenei and his loyal forces committed unspeakable atrocities, including sexual violence against women. Over 540 innocent Iranians—both men and women—were killed, many now buried in unmarked, forgotten graves.

The issue of mandatory hijab is not the core problem for the Islamic regime in Tehran; in reality, it symbolizes a broader struggle against oppression. The Iranian people will not forgive those responsible for these atrocities. In a deeply patriarchal society governed by religious tyranny, being a woman in Iran remains a formidable challenge. Even today, as the Islamic Republic faces increasing pressure and teeters on the brink of collapse, it still refuses to acknowledge or respect the vital role of women in shaping the future of the nation.