Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas met on Sunday in Amman with the President of the World Jewish Congress, Ron Lauder.

According to the PA’s official news agency Wafa, Abbas briefed Lauder on the latest developments in the "Palestinian land" and the efforts being made to establish a ceasefire.

During the meeting, Abbas stressed his absolute opposition to the expulsion of Palestinian Arabs from the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.

He called for the transfer of humanitarian aid, the return of displaced persons to their homes in Gaza, and the handing over of responsibility for managing the Strip to the Palestinian Authority. He further added that efforts should be made to advance the rehabilitation of Gaza and work towards a diplomatic solution that would implement the two-state solution based on the decisions of international institutions.

Wafa reported that Lauder expressed his support for peace in accordance with the two-state solution, so that countries in the region can live in security, peace, and good neighborliness.