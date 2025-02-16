The families of hostage survivors Sagui Dekel Chen and Sasha Troufanov, who were released yesterday from Hamas's hell, spoke to the media today at Sheba Hospital.

Avital Dekel Chen, Sagui's wife: "Sagui hadn't seen daylight since October 7th and didn't know what happened to me and the girls. He only learned we were alive the day before his release. Yesterday, after a year and four months, Sagui met his daughters again. Watching Gali and Bar run to their father, and Shahar seeing her father in person for the first time instead of in photos - alongside the great joy of having Sagui home, I couldn't help but think of all the children still waiting for their fathers to return.”

“In Israel, we have small children separated from their fathers, waking up each day asking when daddy will come home. We must do everything to ensure this question isn't asked anymore and their fathers return home. Sagui told me yesterday, 'It's nice that people write 498 days, but really it's more accurate to say we were there for over 43 million seconds of hell.' They don't count days or hours - they count seconds,” she concluded.

Sapir Cohen, Sasha's girlfriend: "Thank God I have the privilege to stand here today. Last night, Sasha told me that during all this time, he prayed for me to find a man I love, prayed that I wouldn't wait for him. He didn't want me waiting for a man he thought would never return home. He didn't believe he would survive. Since October 7th, I've realized my life's dreams - dreams I never expected to have: returning home alive from captivity in Gaza and getting to embrace Sasha again. God protect us.”

“I want to thank the people of Israel, both here and worldwide, especially those who acted in their own ways and did everything possible to change this twisted reality, to lift us up daily and give us hope. I also thank the decision-makers who chose to fulfill this most sacred commandment, and we must continue on this path to bring everyone home,” said Sapir.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, Sagui's father: "I would like to thank the United States government. I know from personal experience, through many conversations with Trump administration officials, the depth of commitment—there is absolutely no way that the Trump administration will not see this through. We all understand that this is an imperfect agreement. That being said, it is the agreement that we have and is the agreement that will spread joy to those many families who await their loved ones—73 to be reunited in life, and those who deserve a proper burial back here in Israel.”

“I'd like to thank the Israeli Government as well. We all understand coming to an agreement with a savage terrorist organization, alongside pressures both international and within Israel, takes courage. I appreciate that courage. Families appreciate that courage, and we know—we know—that moving forward, this same government will see this through,” said Dekel-Chen.

Lena Troufanov, Sasha's mother, "First, I want to thank the Creator that we finally reached this day, thanks to the prayers of all who prayed for Sasha's return. I feel like I've gotten my life back, my soul, my heart back. Thank God, Sasha returned healthy and whole, which is a great joy and relief. My son was shot in both legs during his kidnapping, and for us it's a clear miracle that he can stand and walk.”

“During this year, the Creator sent good people my way who helped and supported me. Thank you to all the wonderful volunteers who worked day and night to help all the families, and thank you to all the people of Israel who embraced and continue to embrace us - it gives us so much strength. With all my joy, I don't forget for a moment the hostages still in captivity. We must do everything to get everyone out now,” called Troufanov.