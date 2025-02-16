Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke during Sunday's Cabinet meeting about his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"I've known him for many years. I've known President Trump for many years - when he wasn't president. I've known Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for quite a few years and many others."

The Prime Minister noted that in the past Israel had to put up with pressure from what he called "less friendly" administrations which pressured Israel to make dangerous concessions. "We stood up to it, and I stood up to it while cultivating the relationship with these people and with Democrats who, like us, believed that you need a strong Israel against our mutual enemies and to work for shared interests."

Netanyahu made clear that there is "full" coordination with the Trump administration, especially regarding the president's vision for Gaza. "Our coordination with this administration is full coordination. Contrary to the reports. You have to understand that. We have a shared strategy, we are coordinated and are working together. It happened before President Trump presented his vision for Gaza, a revolutionary vision, which entails a huge change for the State of Israel. It doesn't come as a surprise, we knew about it and spoke about it beforehand. Same thing regarding other things you're hearing now."

He added: "President Trump and I are working in full cooperation and coordination. I can't get into all the details - but we have shared strategy, including, regarding when and how the gates of hell will open if our hostages, all of them, are not freed and do not return home.

"In any case," Netanyahu continued, "We are committed together to the shared objectives. Not just the release of the hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and of course to ensure that Gaza does not return to be a threat to Israel, in addition to the President's plan which would mean a totally different Gaza. To this were are committed, for this, we work, in a shared strategy with the US President, in the direct conversations we had with his staff just five minutes ago."

Netanyahu concluded by discussing the potential opportunities that were created: "It's very important, it creates a great hope for a totally different future, a situation that Israel has not been in since its founding. There have not been opportunities like these, there has not been a partnership like this, and there has not been such potential to get rid of the threats and to really bring an opportunity that we haven't dreamt of. So it pays to work together, both in full cooperation here, and to ensure that we realize this great promise for the future of the Jewish state and the future of the Jewish people."