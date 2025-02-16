The Israeli government has approved a historic reform, led by Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer, that will transform the Israeli job market for new Olim.

From now on, professionals in licensed fields will be able to start the licensing process before arriving in Israel, allowing them to integrate into the workforce quickly and help address labor shortages. This decision, aimed at removing bureaucratic barriers and encouraging Aliyah, is expected to boost economic growth and generate up to 3.8 billion ILS for the Israeli economy by 2034.

The Aliya Ministry explained that the new Olim brings valuable skills, experience, and international education in critical fields such as engineering, social work, education, finance, and medicine. However, Israel’s lengthy licensing processes have long been a major obstacle, even affecting the decision to make Aliyah. These bureaucratic hurdles delay and, in some cases, prevent Olim from working in their professions upon arrival.

Until now, new immigrants had to wait 6-12 months for a professional license—sometimes even longer. The olim, even professionals with years of experience abroad, had to meet overly demanding requirements, including long internship periods and numerous Hebrew exams.

While this was happening, Israel faced a critical shortage of professionals in fields such as medicine and engineering. The physician-to-population ratio in Israel (3.7 per 1,000 residents) is significantly lower than the OECD average of 5.0.

This bureaucracy also negatively impacted Aliyah with 10-15% of potential Olim deciding against making Aliyah due to concerns about employment in their fields.

This reform builds upon Government Resolution 2104, initiated by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, which aims to remove regulatory barriers for professional licensing to enable Olim to integrate into the workforce more quickly.

It includes:

• Remote document submission – Olim can begin the licensing process before making Aliyah and receive preliminary approval before obtaining an Israeli ID, significantly reducing licensing timelines.

• Reduced internship periods in various professions – Engineers will have their internship reduced by six months, surveyors by one year, veterinarians will receive a temporary work license, and insurance agents will have up to three months of training waived.

• Automatic license recognition – The Ministry of Justice will establish a "New Oleh CPA" license, allowing certified accountants with at least two years of experience to be recognized by the Israeli CPA Council. The Ministry of Welfare will adjust licensing procedures so that social workers can have their qualifications evaluated before arriving in Israel. Experienced veterinarians (10+ years) will be exempt from licensing exams.

• Flexible licensing procedures – In financial professions such as insurance agents and pension advisors, Olim will be allowed to begin their internship before passing exams. In surveying, exams can be taken during the internship period.

• Personalized support for every Oleh – Government ministries will provide individual guidance throughout the licensing process, ensuring a smooth transition into the workforce. This reform will provide Olim with clarity and transparency, easing their integration and allowing them to focus on their professional and personal success in Israel.

The reform is expected to have a substantial economic impact and is projected to generate between 1.9 and 3.8 billion ILS for the Israeli economy by 2034. Likewise, thanks to the reform, more than 15,000 highly skilled professionals are expected to enter the job market in the coming years, particularly in professions facing severe shortages.

The reform is forecasted to save Israel up to 2.1 billion ILS and strengthen public services by reinforcing the medicine, education, social work, and engineering sectors.

It is expected to align Israel with OECD standards; Countries like Germany, France, and the UK already have fast-track licensing processes for essential professions. This reform brings Israel in line with these advanced policies.

According to the reform, a new Oleh would have to:

1. Submit documents online – Start the licensing process before arriving in Israel.

2. Receive preliminary approval – Before obtaining an Israeli ID.

3. Fast-track licensing – Recognition of foreign licenses, automatic approvals for certain professions, and personalized support.

4. Start working immediately – No months-long waiting period, no income loss.

Minister Ofir Sofer thanked the Prime Minister and fellow ministers for their support and welcomed the decision:

“The decision we approved today is a game-changer for Olim and for every Jew considering Aliyah. I would like to thank my colleagues—the Ministers of Education, Justice, Welfare and Social Affairs, Health, Agriculture, Construction and Housing, finance, and Labor—for their support in advancing this historic reform. This decision will allow Olim to realize their professional potential as soon as they arrive in Israel. There is no reason why licenses valid in advanced countries should not be recognized here as well. This is a major step forward for Israel’s economy and a huge boost for Aliyah.”