Mrs. Hindi and her husband were loving parents of a happy household in Jerusalem. They had thirteen children, and Rabbi Ephraim Hindi worked hard as a schoolteacher to take care of the large family, making sure they always had everything they needed. Until one morning, when tragedy struck.

Ephraim was in the middle of making his morning coffee when he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and collapsed. In an instant, everything changed. Rabbi Hindi woke up in a hospital bed and was horrified to learn that half of his body was paralyzed.

“We were all terrified,” shares his wife, still processing the news.

“Everything has changed now. Ephraim is in rehab and he lost the ability to speak…To make matters even more painful, our daughter is engaged but we had to postpone her wedding - a celebration we can no longer afford to make.”

Aside from the emotional devastation of the entire ordeal, with their father now bedridden and partially paralyzed, the Hindi family has been devastated to lose their income as well.

“I am reaching out to you, the Jewish nation, because our family is truly suffering. It is a nightmare. With 13 children to care for and no income, we cannot manage alone. Please help us put food on the table, pay our bills, and survive this tremendous challenge we never saw coming. Nothing will ever be the same.”

A crowdfunding page endorsed by several well-known Rabbis has been set up to help the Hindi family manage their basic expenses and face this immense challenge, which has come upon them so unexpectedly.

