The facts presented here are from Malkie's father, Adv. Arnold Roth.

Malka Chana Roth was one of the 16 innocents murdered in the Hamas attack on a Jerusalem pizzeria in 2001. The atrocity was spearheaded by a Jordanian journalist, a woman of 21 who was the first female to be admitted into the ranks of killers serving the Islamist terrorists. Her name is Ahlam Tamimi, and she has been an FBI Most Wanted Terrorist since 2017. A special unit of the State Department issued a $5 Million reward in 2018 for information leading to her apprehension. It has still not been awarded to anyone and probably never will be.

On February 13, 2025, Arnold Roth – Malki’s grieving father – was interviewed by Erin Molan, a high-profile Australian TV journalist with a passionate attachment to Israel and its people. They discuss how and why Tamimi remains free all these years later.

In sum, despite the bilateral extradition treaty that compels Jordan to extradite fugitives to the United States whenever the US requests it, Tamimi lives today in her native Jordan, free as a bird, never in hiding.

A State Department letter signed by one of its most senior official and written on behalf of President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Malki’s parents that getting Tamimi to trial in Washington is “a foremost priority for the United States”. But is it really?