Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen, threatened "military action" if Israel and the US attempt to enact President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gazans to other countries.

Al-Houthi said in a video statement on Thursday: "We will begin launching missiles and drones, carrying out operations on the sea, and more if the US and Israel carry out their forced migration plan."

"I call on the armed forces to be on the highest alert for military intervention in a scenario where Trump works to enact his threat," al-Houthi stated.

According to him, "We will follow up continuously and in coordination with our Jihadist brothers and the Axis of Resistance, and our stance is stated clearly and seriously."