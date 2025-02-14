Yaron Or, the father of Avinatan Or, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday today in Hamas captivity, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to demand the return of all the hostages tomorrow (Saturday) in accordance with the ultimatum of US President Donald Trump.

Or accused the Prime Minister of engaging in a failed policy and claimed that Hamas will not release the remaining without a drastic step.

He wrote, "I call on all the families of the hostages who are left out of this unfortunate deal to join me in demanding that the Prime Minister accept with both hands the ultimatum offered by President Trump. Trump will not give us another chance."

According to Or, the entire division between "humanitarian" and non-humanitarian hostages is a fiction. "Now that it has been clarified, what we knew in advance, that the entire division between humanitarian hostages and non-humanitarian hostages is a fiction, and that the men who were left behind are being held in conditions of starvation and torture - we must not allow in any way the continued release in a trickle that continues over months."

He warned all hostage families that there is no possibility of releasing their loved ones in ongoing deals: "All fathers and mothers should know that there is no plan to release our loved ones in deals. Hamas will never release everyone in a deal, but will drag out the negotiations for months and years with various and strange claims, and in the meantime it will strengthen its power through the supplies, fuel, construction materials and tractors that we provide it with our own hands."

In his scathing words, he wrote, "We cannot accept the last eleven hostages in the current deal either! The hostages will starve for months, and the price will ultimately be paid by hundreds of dead soldiers. Mom and Dad know that Hamas will not release them as long as Hamas exists."

Referring to the Prime Minister's conduct, Or added, "You lied to us! Israel withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor - Hamas's lifeline, providing it with fuel and tractors, Turkey is transferring supplies without supervision, and contrary to your promise in this unfortunate agreement, you pledged to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor. All this while dozens of hostages are left behind."

"You said you were going for a partial deal out of no choice because of President Trump's pressure. You promised that after he takes office, new options would open up. This week you received the green light and full backing from Trump to demand the return of all the hostages by Saturday noon. But you are a cowardly, spineless, master of excuses and an expert in missing opportunities - you led the cabinet to decide to continue the outline of the deal that leaves my son Avinatan and the other men to starve. When Trump realizes how weak and cowardly you are, when Trump realizes that you broke your word to him in front of the whole world, he will not give you backing again," he told the Prime Minister.

Or concluded with a firm call "To the fathers and mothers of all the men left behind, I warn: There will be no such golden opportunity again. It is time to demand that the Prime Minister implement President Trump's ultimatum - either release everyone or go to hell."