United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States Yousef al-Otaiba said that there are not currently any alternatives to US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip.

In a conversation with Hadley Gamble of Al Arabiya at the World Governments Summit in Dubai yesterday (Wednesday), al-Otaiba said in relation to Gaza, “I don’t see an alternative to what’s being proposed. I really don’t.”

When asked if the UAE was working on its own alternative for Gaza, he responded, "not yet."

“So if someone has [an alternative], we’re happy to discuss it, we’re happy to explore it, but it hasn’t surfaced yet,” he added.

The ambassador said that Trump's plan would be "difficult," but the UAE is willing to work to find "common ground" with the President on it.

“We are agile, we make our voices heard and we are very outspoken and unapologetic about this, so just like any relationship, sometimes our friends listen to us, sometimes they don’t, sometimes we agree on certain positions, sometimes we disagree. We’ve always strived to find common ground," he said.

US President Donald Trump has proposed that a large percentage of the population of Gaza be allowed to leave the enclave during the period of reconstruction following the current war and even that the US could "take over" Gaza to prevent it from reverting to a den of terrorism and hatred.