Making it to the end of the month is a challenge for most in Israel. High costs of living, high taxes, and low incomes make it a feat for families to cover expenses. Yael and Yoni were no exception.

Yael explains: “We were fine - with both me and Yoni bringing in a salary, we made it to the end of the month. Sometimes extras had to wait, but lo nora - hakol tov!”

Last March, Yoni hy’d was killed in battle. Now, all the expenses that had been waiting for Yoni’s income to reappear, fell on Yael.

Yael’s financial burden is compounding the intense pain of losing her life partner. She cannot make ends meet.

Shomrei Yisroel has a list of a staggering 86 widows whose husbands were killed in battle. For these women, the myriad of home expenses is crushing. They rely on Shomrei Yisroel for assistance, paying for essentials, and for help paying for psychological support.

After losing their husbands for the sake of the country, these women need support from the public. Yael says: “Without Yoni, making it each month is difficult. But when an additional expense comes up, like a broken fridge - it’s impossible.”

Funds are being raised via Shomrei Yisroel for these brave widows to pay for what they need - food, bills, household expenses, and psychological support.

Shira insists: “Help Shomrei Yisroel fill this fund! Our need is very great! Knowing that we won’t be stuck and that Am Yisrael is here for us after our sacrifice for them, eases our pain and relieves our stress.

