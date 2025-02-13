The Israeli Automated Bank Services company reported on Thursday that a cyber attack caused an error in its credit clearing system earlier in the day.

Due to the error, consumers reported difficulty in completing credit card transactions and charges. Businesses countrywide asked customers to pay with cash only.

The company worked to find the source of the error and restore the system's operation as quickly as possible.

After an hour, Automated Bank Services announced that the national credit card payment system is working as usual and it is possible to conduct credit transactions.