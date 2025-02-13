A Jerusalem family went through a nightmare recently when the father of thirteen children, Rabbi Ephraim Hindi, suffered from a stroke that left half of his body paralyzed.

“Ephraim was…making a coffee when suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and collapsed. In an instant, everything changed. He woke up in a hospital bed, and half of his body was paralyzed. We were all terrified. Everything has changed now.”

To send help, please click here >>

Rabbi Hindi used to support the large family as a teacher. Now he is partially paralyzed and lost the ability to speak. His dedicated wife is not managing to juggle taking care of thirteen children, her now disabled husband, and the finances all on her own.

After this heartbreaking accident, the Hindis simply won't survive without a tremendous amount of support from the public.

To send help, please click here >>