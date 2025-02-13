245 terror victims and their families have filed a 1.255 billion NIS lawsuit against the Palestinian Authority.

The lawsuit, filed in the Jerusalem District Court, is based on a new law compensating terror victims, stipulating that an heir of a slain victim is entitled to 10 million NIS, and anyone with permanent disability due to a terror act is entitled to 5 million NIS.

The lawsuit was filed by Arbus Kedem Tzur Law Firm, representing terror victims from various incidents. Among the victims are also family members of the October 7th massacre. Until now, the firm has filed claims totaling approximately 5 billion NIS for 750 murdered and injured, successfully seizing over a billion NIS from Palestinian Authority funds.

The lawsuit charges the Palestinian Authority with direct responsibility for terrorism, due to funding terrorists and their families. According to the lawsuit, the authority transfers hundreds of millions of shekels annually for these payments, including to terrorists involved in Israel's deadliest attacks. Plaintiffs emphasize that "the Palestinian Authority initiated, supported, and encouraged the murderous terror acts against Israeli citizens. The defendant even rewards the terror by paying its perpetrators and their families."

The lawsuit states: "The reward policy of the PA evokes revulsion. It is intolerable. The heart wrenches and rebels against it. Payments to terrorists are not only retrospective approval of terror acts but a direct incentive for future acts."

Barrister Barak Kedem from the Arbus Kedem Tzur Law Firm, representing the plaintiffs, stated: "The fight against terror is not confined to the battlefield. We are committed to fighting in the legal arena as well to drain terror funding sources and seek justice for terror victims and their families. The Palestinian Authority cannot continue encouraging terror without facing consequences."