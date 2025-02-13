Tens of thousands of deaths and ten million refugees, but no one seems to have heard of it. And how could they? No one talks about it in this sort of Animal Farm 2.0 that has become the Western conscience and its media, where “all victims are equal but some are more equal than others”. The woke West is obsessed with the white man to the point that Goldman Sachs had a policy of excluding companies with boards of directors composed exclusively of white men from initial public offerings (IPOs).

“What do the good souls of Hamas say about Christians being torn to pieces?”, I asked myself four years ago. The question was rhetorical, the good souls have shown us that they don’t give a damn about Jews and Christians. Instead, what do they say about blacks being torn to pieces? This question is more pertinent, because the good souls are supposed to be the champions of oppressed peoples in the Third World.

A real genocide is underway in Sudan. And as often happens in an Islamic country, two factions are fighting for power after the departure of dictator Omar al-Bashir. And as often happens in an Islamic country, it never ends well.

“Bodies piled up in makeshift cemeteries can be seen from space,” writes the Economist. 640,000 people are suffering from one of the worst famines in history, a real famine.

For the first time since the term “genocide” gained legal status under the United Nations Convention in 1948, the world’s attention has been captured by a fake genocide, ignoring a real one raging at the same time. Hamas propaganda that preys on the minds of the stupid and gullible in our societies is largely to thank for this sordid outcome, which leaves an indelible stain on Western civilization.

Hadi Matar entered, softly singing the pro-Palestine anthem “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” in the court where he has been on trial for stabbing the writer Salman Rushdie in the summer of 2022, he would have been joined by those present.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", legions of Westerners enrolled in Jihad, like Greta Thunberg, sing along with the terrorists.

One of the dancers performing at the Super Bowl halftime show (with Donald Trump present) waved a combined Sudanese-Palestinian flag that read “Gaza” and “Sudan.”

Perfect snapshot of the gullible Western moron: his friends don’t give a damn about Sudan.

A Washington Post report on Sudan reports bodies piled up in mass graves and women being tortured and raped for fun. “The Arabs call us ‘rats’ and attack us while shouting Allahu Akbar,” says one survivor who escaped the massacres.

Are there protests in Milan, Paris, New York or London? Camps at Columbia and Oxford? Is Greta Thunberg organizing Sudanese sit-ins in Amsterdam? Where is Amnesty International? And the Pope? No professors, journalists, writers, “Jews for Peace” and Judith Butler-style feminists? And the UN “special rapporteurs”?

Ah, the UN.

In 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted 17 resolutions on Israel and only six on the entire rest of the world, including North Korea, Iran, Syria, Myanmar, Russia, and the United States over the embargo on Cuba. At the UN, Israel is evil by definition. In 2024, out of a total of 23 UN General Assembly resolutions criticizing countries, 17 of them, or three-quarters, focused on a single country and the world's only Jewish state. Since 2015, the General Assembly has passed 141 resolutions against Israel, which is more than double the number of resolutions condemning all other countries together. And the UN Human Rights Council (from which Israel withdrew this week) has passed 104 resolutions against Israel, compared to 99 against all other countries.

The Palestinian Arabs received $40 billion. And what did that bring? A terrorist organization that controls close to 2 million people and slaughtered 1,200 of the other side in a single day.

Many were outraged by the Red Cross’s handshake with Hamas terrorists, its lack of any aid to the hostages. So I went to look for the Red Cross guy: in Geneva he his picture has him with a keffiyeh. No surprise there.

There is a part of the West that is in trouble, very badly indeed.

But Bruno Tertrais is right when in Le Figaro he says: “The Palestinian cause is the apogee of geopolitical wokism, it unites anti-Westernism, anti-capitalism and anti-colonialism.”

This is why there is no other cause - not the Kurds, not the Tibetans, not the Uighurs, not the Sudanese, not the Ukrainians, not the Armenians, not the persecuted Christians - that attracts gullible Westerners.

And they are so obsessed with the white man that when one morning in 2025 three skin-and-bone Jews were paraded in front of Islamic terrorists after 16 months of darkness in the tunnels, now unable even to walk, there was no public campaign of collective indignation. Nothing, everything passes muster before us in the atonement of Western guilt. The only worthy response was the video projected in Times Square in New York.

“When Africans die by the hundreds of thousands in Sudan, no one bats an eyelid,” writes Pascal Bruckner in the weekly Le Point. “In a certain progressive mythology, the Palestinian is our only last 'noble savage', innocent even when he kills and slaughters. He is the great Christological icon whose beatification process has been ongoing for fifty years. Hearing members of Hamas, Hezbollah and their supporters shout ‘Allahu Akbar’ and propose to eradicate Jews, Christians and infidels throughout the world makes your blood run cold.”

In Sudan, there are no Jews to blame. There are “only” mass massacres of thousands of blacks, rapes, atrocities and millions of displaced people, and most of the killers are Arabs.

Take the testimony of one of those millions of people who fled Sudan for neighboring Chad, a young woman named Maryam Suleiman. He spoke of the day the Rapid Support Forces, the rebranded version of the Janjaweed, the Arab militia responsible for the massacre in Darfur two decades ago, raided his village. The gunmen lined up men and boys as their leader declared: “We don’t want to see black people, we don’t even want to see black garbage bags.” Then he shot a black donkey.

I thought about that black donkey and then about organizations that might be in a position to attract attention, like Black Lives Matter, but they are silent. The same people who took to the streets when George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis did not say a word against the organized murder of tens of thousands of black men and women in Sudan.

The Jew in Wokism is just another white man (although more than half of Israelis are not). And if an Arab kills a black man, so be it.

A bit like in Nigeria, where over 3.000 Christians are killed just for being Christians every year and not even an eyebrow is raised.

They invented a "genocide in Gaza" to defend the cutthroats who howl “Allahu Akbar”.

