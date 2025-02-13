In honor of the holiday that symbolizes nature and the renewal of life, a planting of thousands of saplings is being held today, initiated by the Ministry of Heritage and the Government Company for Tourism, to be planted in the south and other parts of the country.

The chain of events that began on Tuesday and will reach its climax today (Thursday), when tens of thousands of visitors from all over the country arrive for special tours of the compound and receive their "Resurrection Plant" that they will plant in the coming days in various areas of the Gaza Strip and the south of the country, as a symbol of renewal and growth out of difficulty.

Moving exhibits will be erected to tell the stories behind the burned-out vehicles left near the Gaza Strip, and the site will be transformed into a living symbol of the struggle and the strength to go on.

Bereaved families, police and security personnel, hostage families and residents of the periphery and other parts of the country from across the Israeli spectrum, will share their personal stories in a field that tells the horrors of the 7th of October, and their stories will serve as living testimony to the fact that from the resurrection will arise and grow the nation.

The studio broadcasts will take place between 11:00 and 13:30 in Hebrew and at 1345 Israel Time in English. The broadcasts will be live-streamed on Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, ynet, and Israel Hayom.

The director general of the Ministry of Heritage, Itay Granek, stated: "Even before they became an ancient tradition, the planting on Tu B'Shevat is first and foremost a symbol of continuity, hope, and connection to the land of Israel. Here, in the field of horrors in the Gaza Strip, there is a double meaning to planting trees and to a new growth. Out of the memory of the difficult events that took place in the area, we plant the hope of a connection to the roots, renewal and growth. You are invited to participate in the meaningful activity, to plant and be part of the future that we are growing together."

The CEO of the Israel Government Tourist Corporation, Elad Arnfeld, said: "The burnt-out car lot in Tekuma is a painful reminder of the events of 7 October, but on Tu B'Shvat this year it also becomes a symbol of renewal and growth from adversity. This event is not just about planting trees, but about planting hope – in the land, in the hearts and in the community. The Israel Government Tourist Corporation will continue to build, develop infrastructure and invest together with the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage in the rehabilitation and revival of the communities of the south in particular, and the State of Israel in general. We invite the public to take part in this meaningful activity, which connects memory to the future and personal rehabilitation to national rehabilitation."